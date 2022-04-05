Police Seek Publics Help Identifying Vehicle from Motorcycle Crash in Danville, Virginia

The Danville Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle at app. 3:44 PM Saturday afternoon on Franklin Turnpike near the city limits at Orphanage Road. A 26-year-old Danville resident was operating the motorcycle and received serious and life-threatening injuries in the crash. Witnesses described a small, four-door black sedan with tinted windows as being involved in the crash in some way and leaving the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The investigation uncovered surveillance video and the attached photo is from that surveillance near the crash. This is believed to be the vehicle that was involved. The vehicle may have damage to the passenger side, but the extent is unknown.

Anyone who knows the identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle in question, please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. The platforms include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

