Malicious Wounding Investigation Underway After One Injured In Danville, Virginia

The Danville Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot multiple times overnight and is in critical condition.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Memorial Drive Monday, June 12, shortly after 10 p.m. and stopped a gold Infiniti that had been spotted leaving the area of Washington Street and First Street at a high rate of speed.

Inside the Infiniti the 17-year-old, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was being transported by personal vehicle to the hospital.

Police immediately began life saving measures until the Danville Life Saving Crew arrived. He was later airlifted to another medical facility.

Police continue to pursue all leads. It is believed at this time the shooting occurred in the area of Washington Street and First Street, where multiple shell casings were recovered.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

SOURCE