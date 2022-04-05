Guilford County Names New Child Support/Court Services Director

Guilford County is pleased to announce the selection of Rosanne Wiley-Hayes to serve as the new Guilford County Child Support/Court Services Director. Rosanne brings with her 17 years of supervisory and managerial experience within both local government and the banking industry. She has ten years of experience within the North Carolina Child Support Program and is currently a board member for the North Carolina Child Support Council.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity. This department works exceptionally hard to provide quality service to the members of this community and our support partners”, said Wiley-Hayes. “We are a substantial contributor to the success of Guilford County and the state’s child support program. I am committed to ensuring we maintain that reputation while enhancing the overall experience for all involved.”

Rosanne has been employed with Guilford County since October of 2018 and worked in the Child Support program with Forsyth County since 2012. Rosanne most recently served as interim Director of Child Support/Court Services since November 2021, while also fulfilling her role as Child Support Deputy Director.

“Rosanne’s expertise lies in successfully maintaining superior customer, employee relationships and performance management. I also appreciate her vast experience in child support and her ability lead with such a rich perspective of operations and employee’s needs”, said Victor Isler, Assistant County Manager for Successful People. She has managed customer communications and initiatives to improve customer service, satisfaction, and employee retention. Rosanne has established success in effectively interacting with and leading teams to exceed performance goals in a rapidly changing workforce and community.

Rosanne is married and has three beautiful daughters. When she is not working, she loves to spend quality time with her immediate family and elderly parents, for whom she provides care. She enjoys reading and singing whenever she can. Rosanne is very active in ministry and is dedicated to motivating and developing others within and outside the workplace. Guilford County is pleased to have Ms. Wiley-Hayes as a leadership team member. Her office start date is April, 10, 2022.

