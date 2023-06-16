The Big Sort: What We Learned – Event At IALR

You are invited to join the Partnership for Regional Prosperity at an important event on June 21, 2023 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. The event, The Big Sort: What We Learned, will present the results of a series of community workshops where citizens, government leaders, and nonprofit directors evaluated almost 50 regional and national trends for their local impact, certainty, and community readiness.

The results will inform the work of the Partnership for Regional Prosperity as it continues to engage the community in a future-forward mindset and collaborative strategy that will prepare citizens, business, and government for the change that comes from anticipated growth.

The program also will feature Greg Payne of Economic Leadership LLC presenting “Growth Goes Where It’s Easiest,” case studies of communities facing opportunities for significant growth.

You’ll find this program to be a worthy use of your valuable time. It costs only $10 for a full breakfast and interesting program. Please register at: https://tinyurl.com/BigSortRecap.