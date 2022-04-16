Deadly Shooting At Cardinal Village: Police In Danville, Virginia Investigating, But No Charges Filed At This Time

At 1:24PM this afternoon, the Danville 911 center received a call of a male being shot at Cardinal Village Apartments. Responding officers located 20-year-old Shafi Yassin Rasheed of Danville, suffering from gunshot wounds in the 600 block of Edmonds Street side of the apartment complex. He was provided medical care at the scene but later succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the SOVAH Danville hospital at 2:48 PM.

Minutes after the initial call of a shooting incident, a 21-year-old male, who does not reside in Danville, called 911 to report he was involved in this incident and shot a male near Cardinal Village in self-defense. The caller met law enforcement, provided the firearm from the incident, and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation has found that Shafi Rasheed approached the second male at a vehicle parked on Edmonds Street with a firearm. Rasheed was believed to be upset about a female acquaintance, even though the two men had no history of threats or violence between them before this incident. Rasheed assaulted the second male with a firearm and was ultimately shot multiple times as the second male produced his own firearm. The second gun from the incident was also recovered during the investigation.

After review of video surveillance and witness statements in this case, no criminal charges were filed at this time. After reviewing the facts of the case, the Danville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office advised they will present the case to a grand jury to review the evidence and determine if criminal charges are appropriate in this incident.

This was an isolated incident and no other suspects are being sought.

