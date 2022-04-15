Danville Police De-escalate an Armed Barricaded Suspect After Shots Were Fired in Danville, Virginia

The Danville Police Department is pleased to announce a positive outcome to a critical incident with a barricaded armed individual at 1321 Piney Forest Rd overnight, which resulted in a 7-hour negotiation.

At approximately 12:19 AM this morning, April 15, 2022, the Danville Police Department responded to a call of a domestic dispute in which shots had already been fired within an apartment of the X building at 1321 Piney Forest Rd. Upon arrival, two females exited the apartment and officers were able to remove a 3-month-old child while the suspect in the shooting remained barricaded in a bathroom. A patrol officer trained in Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) and de-escalation began verbal communication with the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Malik Elonzo Baize, as a tactical response was put into place. Members of the Danville Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT Team responded to the scene. A large police presence evacuated the apartments near the barricaded and armed suspect and sat up a perimeter while negotiations continued throughout the night.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Malik Elonzo Baize for reckless handling of a firearm and maliciously shooting a firearm in an occupied building.

At approximately 7:15 AM, after approximately seven hours of negotiations, the armed suspect turned over the weapon, a 9mm handgun, and surrendered without further incident. Once taken into custody, Malik Baize was taken for a mental health screening and will be served the criminal warrants once he is cleared.

The Danville Police Department takes the response to behavioral health crises seriously and prepares for major incidents through training of officers and with partners. The Danville Life Saving Crew was a vital partner, standing by if needed for the entirety of the barricaded negotiation. Danville Pittsylvania Community Services assisted in this incident and were available to aide in negotiations had the scene been made safe.

