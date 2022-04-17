We Are Heading For A Do Or Die Moment For Stock Market Bulls This Week (Plus Gold Silver Price News) – Mike Swanson

The stock market has established itself in a very small trading range over the past few days and ended Friday at the bottom of it with a sell-off led by the Nasdaq. Bitcoin and crypto coins also fell, while gold and silver actually went up. However, when these moves are put into context with the 20-day and 200-day Bollinger Bands technical analysis indicator and even longer-term charts we appear to be setup for a do or die moment this week for the stock market bulls.

If concepts like the 20-day Bollinger Bands are new to you I explain them in my book Strategic Stock Trading.

-Mike