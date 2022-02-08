The Party’s @ Uptown Special Launched By Uptown Pinball in Martinsville, Virginia

Uptown Pinball opened a few years ago and has been one of the most exciting spots for both young and old in Martinsville and Henry County, Virginia. This weekend they announced a special offer for all patrons to get deep discounts at surrounding restaurants. According to their Facebook post, they said that “Uptown Pinball now has a coalition with every restaurant within walking distance of the arcade.” Once you go you can get a map with a 10% coupon offer for any of the area restaurants on it. They showed the map and explained it all in this Facebook post:

You find more about them from their website www.uptownpinball.com.