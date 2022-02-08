Remembering The Greensboro, North Carolina Sit-Ins That Led To Demonstrations in the South In February, 1960

BNC News uploaded a Youtube video in honor of the Greensboro sit-ins that led to demonstrations throughout the South. “In February of 1960, four college students in Greensboro, North Carolina, lit a fire that would spread across the South in hopes of burning out racial discrimination at local businesses. The ordeal lasted five months as it spread to 55 cities and 13 states and drew over 70,000 participants. The impact was a powerful message to Black America. The Greensboro Four was a group of students, the youngest of 17 years old from North Carolina A&T State University. Choosing to adopt the nonviolent approach from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the movement contributed to the creation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee,” writes BNC News.