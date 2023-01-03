Southside News Today Launches New Monthly Newsletter For Danville, Virginia Area And Beyond – Mike Swanson

A few years ago, veteran radio sports and news anchor Chuck Vipperman, launched a daily video news wrapup of events in Southside Virginia, with a focus on Danville and Pittsylvania County, although he will occasionally cover what is happening in Martinsville, Henry County, and Halifax County too. It’s called Southside News Today. He has a Facebook page dedicated to it and typically uploads each video in the evening. It is then published on the Chatham Star-Tribune website. The paper profiled him back in June, writing that he “believes local residents have an appetite for a straight-forward, unbiased delivery of the news — and that is what he strives to achieve.”

I watch his show regularly and gotta say he is successful at achieving his goal, as it’s both informative and even entertaining.

On the last day of 2022, he announced on his Facebook page that he was going to launch a new monthly newsletter to update people on what is happening with Southside News Today.

He put the first issue in a Facebook post you can find below.

If you want to make sure that you get the next issue of the newsletter – or be notified when his next edition of Southside News Today is released, I’d suggest simply subscribing to his Facebook page.

-Mike