XBI Biotech 15% Potential – Trader Tip Of The Week Video – Chris Vermeulen

Using the daily charts, Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders talks about XBI, the S&P 500 Biotech Sector. Looking at the recent price actions from the 2021 highs, XBI is down roughly about 50%. From a longer standpoint, you can see the Biotech Sector ETF had a very nice rally, a bull flag, and ended up having the second half of the move to the upside.

Overall, Biotech is setting up daily and 30-minute chart patterns that point to pop and rally of 8 – 15% in the next 1-2 weeks.

