WANTED: Child Sexual Assault Perpetrator Eludes Police In Martinsville, Virginia (Reward Offered)

On December 28, 2022, at 6:00 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call regarding a child who had been sexually assaulted at the Raceway Inn located at 1044 Memorial Blvd., Martinsville, VA.

Deputies responded to the Raceway Inn and discovered that a 6-year-old child had briefly been left in the care of Lucas John Donley, 36, of 1632 Carroll Ave., Roanoke, VA. When the parents returned, they discovered that Donley had sexually assaulted the child. The parents immediately called 9-1-1, and Donley fled the scene.

Deputies located Donley traveling on Barrows Mill Rd in his blue 2014 Kia Forte. When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Donley, he fled at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued Donley East on Rt. 57 towards Pittsylvania County at speeds in excess of 100 mph. During the course of the pursuit, Donley struck a citizen’s vehicle, drove into the oncoming lane of travel, almost striking several other vehicles, and turned his headlights off while driving at high speeds. Due to the number of citizens traveling on the roadway and the increasing risk to the citizens’ deputies determined it was necessary to stop pursuing the vehicle.

Investigators have issued six arrest warrants on Lucas John Donley for the following:

Felony elude law enforcement.

Aggravated sexual battery

Forcible sodomy

Three counts of Taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship

Lucas John Donley, 36, of 1632 Carroll Ave., Roanoke, VA, is currently wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Donley is described as a white male, 5′ 9″, 270 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen in a blue 2014 Kia Forte, Virginia, Registration VWM-5364. He was wearing a gray hoodie shirt and jeans.

In addition, Donley was already a registered sex offender on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with information regarding Lucas John Donley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.