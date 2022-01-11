Henry County Fair Pageant Winner MaKayla Sprouse Wins 2nd Runner Up At Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant

MaKayla Sprouse, the winner of the 1st Annual Miss Henry County Fair Pageant, won 2nd Runner Up yesterday at the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant! Congratulations to MaKayla! “That was an awesome performance and she did an excellent job representing the Henry County Fair. She was awarded a $1,000 college scholarship by the Virginia Association of Fairs!”



“We thank Tammy Bowles, our Miss Henry County Fair Pageant Director, and her volunteers for all of their dedication in making our pageant a success! Tammy, MaKayla and MaKayla’s family put in a lot of time and hard work to make this day a success,” was written in a Facebook post of the Henry County Fair.