Roosky’s Bar & Grill Coming To Martinsville, Virginia

Something new is going to open in Martinsville, Virginia. I’m talking about Roosky’s Bar & Grill, which is going to open on Church Street across from the city’s municipal building. Opening date isn’t officially set yet, but the business setup a Facebook page and teaser photo with more information coming soon. On the Facebook page they describe the place as “Casual dining with American cuisine including steaks and ribs.” Talk is opening is going to be in the second half of January.

