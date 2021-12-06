“SPY: Short-Term there is a window for a bounce, but the intermediate-term looks problematic!” – Source – MarketViews.tv

“SPY: Short-Term there is a window for a bounce, but the intermediate-term looks problematic!” Interview with Erin Swenlin/ Vice President & Senior Technical Analyst, DecisionPoint.com. Erin Swenlin discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators for the SPY, which are suggesting that the SPY could bounce in the short-term, but in the intermediate-term the market has several negative issues. She also examines the overall technical picture for Gold (GLD), and Oil (USO)