Rockingham County Receives Close to $1 Million for Industrial Growth Project

The Golden LEAF Foundation awards Rockingham County a $992,000 grant for land development in the Reidsville Industrial Park area. Wentworth, NC (December 3, 2021) – Rockingham County is the recipient of a nearly $1 million grant thanks to the Golden LEAF Foundation and it’s new SITE Program which helps bring economic growth to rural, tobacco-dependent communities.



The $992,000 grant will be used for clearing, grubbing, and rough grading a 33-acre lot within Reidsville Industrial Park. This Industrial Park is a North Carolina Certified Park, home to Amcor, Albaad, Sanritsu, and soon Farmina who will be breaking ground this spring.



“Project timelines for being operational continue to get shorter,” Rockingham County Economic Development Director Leigh Cockram said. “These funds will allow us the ability to market a site that can easily and quickly accommodate a 350,000 square-foot facility.”



“Rockingham County is constantly growing,” County Manager Lance Metzler stated, “I’d like to extend my gratitude to not only the Golden LEAF Board for this funding but also to Leigh Cockram and the team in Economic Development for actively seeking opportunities for the County to continually grow while stimulating the economy.”



The Golden LEAF Foundation created the SITE program to support communities in identifying possible places for economic growth and to provide funds to enable the completion of building sites. The Board lists three phases for a community to qualify for grant funding: Identification, Due Diligence, and Development. Rockingham County and the Reidsville Industrial Park falls under Development because the site has completed the due diligence necessary to demonstrate the area is suitable for development and growth.



The Golden LEAF Foundation Board of Directors awarded in total $4.9 million for projects throughout North Carolina. Other projects chosen for SITE funding include Macon, Montgomery, Halifax, Nash, Alexander, Yancey, Cumberland, Duplin, Franklin, and McDowell counties.