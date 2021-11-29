Winston-Salem Real Estate: What Can $400k Buy You Now?

Are you thinking about moving to Winston-Salem in The Triad and are curious about what you can get for your money? In this episode of Driving Triad, realtor Joel Sandman breaks down exactly what you can get for $400,000 right here in Winston-Salem. We’ll look at properties within three different suburbs in the area so you can decide the best place for you in Forsyth County.

