Wendell Scott Family Of Danville To Be On Family Feud Today – Mike Swanson

The Wendell Scott family of Danville, Virginia will be on Family Feud today. The episode will air on Fox affiliate WFXR at 4:00 PM EST today November 29. That’s station is based in Roanoke and is channel 27. The Wendell Scott Foundation put this news on its Facebook page last Friday with this comment, “ROUND TWO ALERT: After winning on our first appearance, the Scott Family is back to take on another family for another special Disney-themed edition of the Family Feud!”

Wish them another victory!

