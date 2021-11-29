Vulture Capitalism & The Hijacking of America‘s Pandemic Response w/ Nina Burleigh – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, long-time journalist Nina Burleigh joins Parallax Views to discuss her latest book Virus: Vaccinations, the CDC, and the Hijacking of America’s Response to the Pandemic. We begin by discussing Nina’s previous work on such stories as the Mary Meyers case (which some connect to JFK conspiracies) and biblical archaeology in Israel. Nina explains the connective tissue behind her various writings and how it relates to issues like fake news. Then we delve into the pandemic and how the story of it has parallels to the fiasco of the Iraq War and the 2008 financial crisis. Nina then lays out the achievement of the mRNA vaccine used to treat COVID before we delve more deeply into the issue of pandemic profiteering and the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic. We talk Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, scam artists, Jerome Corsi, right-wing disinformation, vulture capitalism and how the Trump era was what Nina calls the “MBA Ideology” on steroids, the Council for National Policy and its relationship to the astro-turfed America’s Frontline Doctors and Dr. Simone Gold, anti-vaccination sentiment amongst non-right wing elements of society, the definition of freedom in American culture, the Michigan militia case, surveillance capitalism, whether Trump’s base is actually working class, inquiries into pandemic profiteering, the dark science of the Cold War, the spread of conspiracy theories in a digital age, and much, much more!

