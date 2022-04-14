Urban Photography – A Street Photography Journey in Downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Photographer and Youtuber Acacia Fike-Nelson switched things up and did a bit of Urban Photography in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina! “I do not do a lot of street photography, but when my morning plans changed because of the lackluster sunrise, I didn’t let that stop me! Instead, I took the opportunity to explore downtown Winston-Salem and practice taking more urban and street-type photos. But don’t worry, I still managed to capture plenty of nature photos with all the cherry blossoms and eastern redbud trees! Have I mentioned how much I LOVE cherry trees,” wrote Acacia in the description section for this Youtube video.