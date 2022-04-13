Finessegang Tez & Smirk Vargas “Off The Porch” Interview In Winston-Salem, North Carolina About The Good And The Bad Till Now

Finessegang Tez & Smirk Vargas gave an exclusive “Off The Porch” interview for the Youtube channel Dirty Glove Bastard. During their conversation they talked about life in Winston Salem, Vargas cousin passing away last year, their childhood, jumping off the porch, starting to rap back in middle school. Tez explains what he learned by having to sit down, signing with Forever The Family Entertainment, the music scene in Winston Salem, their upcoming collab project ’Steph & Klay’, the importance of being authentic in their music, their creative process, their supporters, upcoming solo music, and much more!