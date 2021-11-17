Riverside Drive paving to shift traffic patterns in Danville, Virginia to be completed by Mid-December

Riverside Drive paving to shift traffic patterns in Danville, Virginia to be...

Starting Thursday, Nov. 18, asphalt milling and paving operations will require frequent shifts in traffic patterns on Riverside Drive from Audubon Drive to Locust Lane. Both eastbound and westbound travel will be affected.

The intersections at Riverside Drive/Arnett Boulevard and Riverside Drive/Locust Lane will remain closed during resurfacing operations.

Motorists should slow down, be alert to changes in the traffic patterns, and allow more time to reach their destination.

Weather and other factors permitting, the project is expected to be completed around mid-December.