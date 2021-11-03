3rd Annual Spreading the Table To Be Held In Reidsville, North Carolina This Sunday

This Sunday, November 21st, will be the third annual Spreading the Table event in Rockingham County, North Carolina. Expect meals to be distributed to 1,000 families by The Last Dons. Donations are needed and location will be announced shortly. The Last Dons is an organization created in memory of Jesse “Don” Harrison. The Last Dons are from all walks of life and reside all over the United States, from Minnesota to Texas to North Carolina to Virginia. We are not a club, we are a culture.

There is more information available also on the Facebook event page you can find here.

The Last Dons is an organization created in memory of Jesse “Don” Harrison. The Last Dons are from all walks of life and reside all over the United States, from Minnesota to Texas to North Carolina to Virginia. We are not a club, we are a culture.