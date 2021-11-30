Citywide Burn Ban in Danville, Virginia

Due to the dry weather conditions prevalent in the City, the Danville Fire Department has issued an immediate burn ban for the City of Danville, beginning today Tuesday November 30. The Danville City burning ban is the result of drought conditions that have created a serious risk of widespread and dangerous fires in every region of the Commonwealth.

The burn ban will remain in effect until existing weather conditions improve with significant rain or snow. Violation of the law is a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a fine of not more than $2500. When weather conditions have improved the ban will be lifted, and the public will be advised.

During these dry conditions, the public is asked to be extremely careful when discarding cigarettes, charcoal, or any other items that could cause a fire.

For additional information, please call the Danville Fire Department Fire Marshals Office at 799-5226.