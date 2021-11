On Wednesday, Funky’s Arcade is going to open in Danville, Virginia on 315 Lynn Street. The hours will be from 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM EST. This is going to become a place for fun and is another sign of the growth happening in downtown Danville. The business put up this preview video on Facebook.

