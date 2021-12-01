Madison-Mayodan Opens Winter Wonderland Ice Rink In Rockingham County, NC

The Madison-Mayodan Parks and Recreation Department opens Rockingham County’s only ice skating rink in the county. Wentworth, NC (November 30, 2021) – The Madison-Mayodan Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up to be the coolest spot in Rockingham County this holiday season by opening an ice rink in the middle of downtown Mayodan.



Starting December 3rd, 2021 anyone and everyone is invited to lace up their skates and join in the endless fun for the entire month of December. The Madison-Mayodan Parks and Recs have organized daily concession stands, plenty of photo opportunities, horse-drawn carriage rides, and music at Jake Atkinson Park everyday until January 2nd, 2022.



The department has scheduled youth and family nights by hosting local organizations to bring extra special holiday magic to Monday nights. Residents can host their own holiday party by renting the rink for 10 of their friends with a small fee for more people. This ice-skating rink comes in perfect time for other holiday events like the Madison Mayodan 7th Annual Christmas Stroll on December 3rd and the 40th Annual Christmas Parade on the 11th of December.



“The closest thing Rockingham County has to something like this is nearly an hour away depending on where you live. This ice-skating rink keeps families close to home while supporting local business” County Manager Lance Metzler said, “I’m excited to see families having fun in Rockingham County this holiday season.”



The ice rink will open at 4pm during the week, 10am on Saturdays and noon on Sundays. Skating will wrap up around 9:45 each night. The rink will be open on Christmas Eve from 10am until 3:45pm. After the Christmas holiday, the rink will open at noon each day.



Residents will have an hour and 45 minutes per session to enjoy the rink. Skate rentals are available for $12 per person per session, skate trainers are also available. For a complete list of events visit the Madison-Mayodan Facebook page for more information.