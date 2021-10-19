Registration continues for kids to fly free at the Danville Regional Airport

Additional slots are available for parents to preregister their children ages 8 to 17 for free plane rides during the upcoming Airport Open House and Young Eagles Rally at the Danville Regional Airport. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pilots from Virginia and North Carolina will complete free plane rides for children who are preregistered. Please visit www.youngeaglesday.org to register.

Airport Open House activities include tours of Averett University’s Flight Center, the Civil Air Patrol and the airport’s Operations Tower. Also, the Danville Science Center will demonstrate various concepts of flight relating to lift, drag, thrust, and rocket and rotary wing design, as guests construct and test a Hand Copter or Soda Straw Rocket. Individuals get to take their creations home to continue the fun and introduce others to the exciting world of aviation and aerospace engineering.

There is no charge to attend the open house and free refreshments will be provided to the public. This event could be impacted by weather.

Please note COVID-19 protocol will be followed for this event including mask and temperature check requirements.