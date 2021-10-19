Danville Police Department Summer Operation Comes to Completion With Zero Summer Homicides

Press release from DPD:

Summer operation nets fugitive arrests, firearms, drugs, and cash seizures

The Danville Police Department recently completed a three-month operation focused on reducing violent crime throughout the summer months of July through September.

As part of the agencies stratified police model, the analysis of crime data showed a pattern of firearms related violent crimes, specifically homicide, increasing during the summer months. As a result, the Special Investigations section, including the Violent Crime and Gang Unit, Vice-Narcotics Unit, and the Crime Deterrence and Interdiction Unit collaborated on Operation Freedom focusing on reducing violent crime throughout the summer months of 2021.

The detectives used the focused deterrence model to guide investigative efforts toward violent fugitive apprehension, narcotics investigations, violent crime investigations, and the recovery of illegal firearms between July and the end of September.

Nicknamed Operation Freedom, the effort resulted in the following:

 34 Residential Search Warrants Executed

 72 Other Search Warrants Executed

 204.5 grams of methamphetamine seized

 123.1 grams of cocaine seized

 3241 grams of marijuana seized

 241.3 grams of heroin seized

 4326 grams of synthetic marijuana seized

 14.4 grams of steroids seized

 25 Firearms Seized

 $27,620.70 US Currency Seized

 142 Individuals Arrested

 293 Criminal Charges

The Danville Police Department had no homicides through the summer months of 2021, which was a major goal of this planned operation, and the first time the City experienced less than two homicides for those months since 2015. (graph below)

The multiple investigations within this operation have led to additional cases being developed, ongoing investigations at this time, and likely future criminal charges.

The citizens of Danville can expect ongoing planned efforts to reduce violent crime through focused investigations like Operation Freedom, aimed to eliminate drug dealing, gang activities, and gun related crimes that lead to violence in a community.

This department’s focused deterrence model aims to reduce violence through proactive and predictive policing using data driven activities and accountability through the stratified model of policing.

Anyone who may have information to aide in efforts to eliminate violence, gangs, or drugs through tips or cooperation with the Danville Police Department can contact us at 434-793-0000 Crime Stoppers, special investigations at 434-799-6508, email through the website, message through social media platforms or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.