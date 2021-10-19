Inflation Driving: Industrial Metals Are Soaring (Two Stocks To Benefit) – Mike Swanson

I talk about gold and silver a lot, but other metals are going up more than they are right now. In fact, they are not just going up, they are soaring. I’m talking about coal, zinc, copper, and aluminum. The latter three are industrial metals and when they go up in price it means the cost of producing goods goes up too (inflation), but so do the profits and value of the companies that mine for them.

To give you an idea of how much they are going up, check out this chart of the S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index, which tracks the major industrial metals.

I own a lot of stocks in my main account, few of which are the popular fad stocks that they talk about every night on TV, and when I looked at it yesterday morning one of the stocks that was up the most in it was Vedanta. I talked about it as a great dividend to buy way back in a June post. I still own it. Take a look at the chart.

VEDL is a mining company based in India, with its main operations in iron ore, gold and aluminium mines in Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Odisha. It also mines zinc and pays a 7.54% dividend, while trading with a P/E of 12.43.

Credit Suisse analysts upgraded VEDL shares with a prediction of a 40% price gain from here. Why not? It’s an easy way to get a dividend by aligning yourself with the giant inflation trend.

But where were these guys in June?

And where are they with Vendetta, which is a small cap mining stock with a major zinc property play. I made it my stock pick for this month and I think it is likely to do well too. In fact, small cap stocks tend to go up more than big cap stocks in a bull cycle.

VTT fell this summer as many small cap metals stock sold off and then turned back up over the past few weeks. In fact it stopped dropping in September while the GDX continued a little lower, which was a good sign of strength for it.

Vendetta trades as VTT on the TSXV and as VDTAF on the US OTC. You can find me post on it with more info about why it is a true value buy in my post on it here.

