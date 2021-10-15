Check Out This Drone Footage Over Averett University North Campus In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

The Youtube channel of DJ Riddle and G Money has done it again. They provided some incredible drone footage before and during the Blue Ridge Rock Festival last month and last week did an awesome pan over Mount Cross Road to Westover. Now they just uploaded a new video with drone footage of a flight over the Averett University North Complex sporting center.

-Mike