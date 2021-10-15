Halifax County Event: Make and Take Reusable Trick-Or-Treat Bag – Mike Swanson

On Saturday from 8:00 AM – 12:30 PM come to the Farmers Market at Halifax County, Virginia for a Design a Tote Bag Halloween event. Bring a colored drawing, coloring page or picture to decorate your tote. Or come to the Halifax Market Place to draw or color your design to put on your tote.

With almost 30 vendors so far, the Halifax Farmers’ Market has something for everyone! Fresh eggs, crafts, fine art, bedding plants, vegetable plants, relishes, jams, jellies, farm fresh produce, baked goods, berries & other fruits! We are always busy planning special projects for the kids in our community, teaching them the importance of agriculture and community! This event makes it the perfect time to check it out.

You can invite others to the event through this special Facebook link.

The event is being put on by Miry Creek Crafts

