Check Out This Drone Footage: Mount Cross Road To Westover With Sunset Over Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

The Youtube channel of DJ Riddle and G Money has done it again. They provided some incredible drone footage before and during the Blue Ridge Rock Festival last month. Now they just uploaded a new video with drone footage of a flight starting on Mount Cross Road. The drone starts at Old Hunting Trail Road and then slowly heads to the Fox Hollow area off of Westover Drive, by flying over the pipeline that goes through Danville, Virginia. You can see the sunset towards the few last minutes of the video.

In the video you can catch a glimpse of the Sandy River if you watch closely. You may notice some ponds and four wheeler trails too,

-Mike