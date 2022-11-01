DPD Arrest Suspect in Danville Mall Shooting

Law enforcement agencies arrested Mr. Pinkney (pictured below) in Burlington, NC without incident. He will be held in Alamance County (NC) jail awaiting extradition back to the Commonwealth of Virginia to stand trial for the charges brought against him.

Law enforcement assets with the Danville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Greensboro (NC) Police Department, Eden (NC) Police Department, Burlington (NC) Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) have worked tirelessly to arrest Christian Isiah Pinkney in relation to the homicide that occurred at the Danville Mall. This joint effort encompassed hours of analytical research, covert surveillance, the deployment of electronic techniques, and leads provided by the community to bring Mr. Pinkney to justice.

UPDATE 10-30-2022 11:39 PM: The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Mr. Pinckney has been charged with SC 18.2-32 / 2nd Degree Murder, SC 18.2-279 / Maliciously Discharge a Firearm within a public building, SC 18.2-53.1 / Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony, SC 18.2-308.2 / Possession of a Firearm after being convicted of a felony. Mr. Pinckney is still at large at this time and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim has been identified as Tyshais Dashawn King, 26-year-old Danville male.

Anyone who has information on the shooting incident is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. The platforms include calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

UPDATE 10-30-2022 8:54 PM: The victim was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the hospital. An additional photo of the suspect is attached.

10-30-2022 INITIAL RELEASE: The Danville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a black male suspect in relation to a shooting incident in the Danville Mall at Hibbett Sports. Our preliminary investigation shows the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was a customer in the store. The suspect then ran on foot from the scene. The victim was transported from the scene by EMS with life threatening injuries. This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no public safety concern at this time. To ensure the safety of mall patrons, the DPD searched store by store and released patrons upon completion of the search. This incident occurred on October 29, 2022, at approximately 7:14 PM.

