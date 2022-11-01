Circuit Court Judge Appoints Robert M. Tucker, Jr. as Interim Banister District Supervisor In Pittsylvania County, Virginia

Pittsylvania County Circuit Court Judge Stacey Moreau has appointed Robert M. Tucker Jr. to represent the Banister District on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. The interim appointment is effective Friday, November 4, 2022.

Tucker will be sworn in at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, November 4 at the Pittsylvania County Administration Building, located at 1 Center Street in Chatham. After Tucker is sworn in, there will be a reception with light refreshments.

A lifelong resident of Pittsylvania County, Tucker is the Senior Pastor of Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church and the General Sales Manager at Berglund Auto Group in Lynchburg. He is a graduate of Gretna High School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Averett College (now Averett University).

A special election for the Banister District seat will be held in 2023, with the winner serving the remaining two years (2024 and 2025) on the original Banister District term. The seat will be up for its regularly scheduled election for a new four-year term in 2025.

