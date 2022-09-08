Riverside Lanes Opens In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

Yes, what many have been waiting for finally is happening. This week marks the opening of Riverside Lanes in Danville, Virginia. The bowling alley made the announcement on Facebook with the following hours:

Monday: 4pm-10pm

Tuesday: 4pm-10pm

Wednesday: 4pm-10pm

Thursday: 12pm-10pm

Friday: 12pm-12am

Saturday: 10:00am-12am

Sunday: 12pm – 8:00pm

The business is located at 3215 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA 24541.

Their number is (434) 579-4604.

Their Facebook page contains the following info:

“Riverside Lanes was built at its current location on Riverside Drive in Danville back in 1960. The original construction had 32 bowling lanes. In the late 1970’s the building was expanded and 10 additional lanes were added … making it one of the largest bowling centers in Virginia and North Carolina. In 1992 the business came under new ownership the name was changed to Country Club Lanes II and operated until it closed in March 2006.”

“In August 2006, the center was purchased by Kenneth & Brenda Parrish, Derrick & Laura Anderson and Dannie & Kathy Anderson they reopened the business on October 28, 2006 as the original Riverside Lanes!”

“Riverside Lanes is now owned by the Powell family, and continues to provide the best bowling experience in all of Southside Virginia. 40 lanes, full service Snack Bar, and all major sports displayed on 4 15ft projection screens. Our services include Pro Shop, Birthday Parties, Group Events, Fundraising Events, and monthly competitive tournaments . For over 50 years, Riverside Lanes has been and continues to be the premier Family Entertainment Center and Competitive Bowling Facility of Southside!”

Leagues are starting. They made this post about one of the leagues:

Other leagues are forming!

