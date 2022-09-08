Russia seeking ammunition from North Korea, Pentagon says – Source – Global News

The Pentagon on Tuesday reported that Russia is seeking ammunition from North Korea. Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the move was indicative of Russia’s challenges in sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has called a “special military operation.” Last month, a U.S. official told Reuters that Russia’s Iranian-made drones had suffered “numerous failures.” The official said Russia most likely planned to acquire hundreds of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Ukraine recently launched counteroffensives in several locations, including around Kherson, which Russia has occupied since early in the invasion. In preparation for those attacks, Ukrainian forces struck Russian supply areas, including those containing artillery and ammunition. Officials have said Western sanctions are limiting Russia’s ability to replace vehicles and weapons destroyed in Ukraine.