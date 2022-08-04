Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia

This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.

At this event you will see cars, bikes, trucks along with entertainment, music and bouncy houses for the kids. There will be a cornhole Tournament, with the legendary host who does the most, Mr. Bobby Blue, a bass off hosted by DGAF Custom Audio & Fabrication, and not to mention some of the best food trucks to hit the Streets will be in attendance.

If you haven’t done so yet plan to be there on time with your family as this will be the event to be at. Whether you enter the car show, which will be judged by Thorpe Money Entertainment, or just parking your trophy with the Cruise Inn Cars, bring them rides out!! Food vendors are $100 and pop up vendors are $50.

More information and people to contact available at the Facebook event page you can find here.