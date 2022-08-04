County Administrator Search Update In Pittsylvania County, Virginia

The Pittsylvania County government released the following about their search for a new county administrator:

The Berkley Group released the official County Administrator position profile on August 4. Qualified candidates are encouraged to email the following items to Kimball Payne:

Resume

Cover Letter

Salary Expectations

Professional References

While the position is open until filled, the formal review of applicants will begin September 12, 2022. All questions relating to the County Administrator position may be directed to Kimball Payne.

Background

The Board of Supervisors partnered with the Berkley Group, a local government consulting firm, to conduct a national search for a new County Administrator. The Board and the Berkley Group held a productive meeting in July to determine Board’s priorities and expectations for the next Pittsylvania County Administrator.

A formal review of applications to select candidates for initial interviews will begin the second week of September. We anticipate that the Board will have the opportunity to interview finalists in late October/early November. A selection and offer could be made as early as November.

The Board decided during its May meeting to conduct a national search and to include some candidates from a previous statewide search.

The Danville Regional Foundation has agreed to pay up to $25,000 of the search costs. The contract with the Berkley Group is for $30,000.

Based in Staunton, Virginia, the Berkley Group provides a variety of services to local governments, including administration, executive recruitment, project management, and more. The Board contracted with the Berkley Group through cooperative procurement language.

Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday continues to serve in that capacity during the search process.

