Danville Police Department Launches Free Neighbors App For Community Updates

The police department for Danville, Virginia has launched a new and free Neighbors App for community members to receive alerts about crime and updates on events in the area. As River City TV reports, “The app uses your address to create a radius around your home. If anyone shares an alert on the app about crime or events within that radius, you’ll get a notification on your phone.”

You can get the app by downloading it for free in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

River City TV spoke with officer West of the DPD in this video segment with more information posted on Facebook.