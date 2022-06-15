Coming Event: Wildlife Festival At The Virginian Museum of Natural History in Martinsville, Virginia

Coming Event: Wildlife Festival At The Virginian Museum of Natural History in...

Yes, the rumors are true. A Wildlife Festival is set to be held this Saturday on June 18, 2022 from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville, Virginia. The event page by the organizers says to “Join us for a scientific celebration of creatures big and small, furry and scaly, during the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s first-ever Wildlife Festival!”

The festival includes:

* Museum animal taxidermy mounts!

* Live animals! (list of animals below)

* Specimens from the museum’s scientific collections!

* Balloon animals and wildlife-themed face painting!

* Wildlife-themed activities and crafts!

* Special presentations by wildlife experts! (list of presentations below)

* Food trucks!

There will be many animals available for close up viewing including the following:

* Birds of Prey (raptors)

* Monocled Cobra

* Eastern Ratsnake

* Hog-nosed Snake

* Coachwhip Snake

* Louisiana Pinesnake

* Canebrake Rattlesnake

* Timber Rattlesnake

* Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

* Cottonmouth

* Eastern Copperhead

* Burmese Python

* Jaguar Carpet Python

* American Alligator (juvenile)

* Large Snapping Turtle

* Woodland Box Turtle

* Northern Diamond-backed Terrapin Turtle

* Blue-tongued Skink

* Giant Cane Toad

* Black Widow Spider

* Deathstalker Scorpion

* Australian Fattail Scorpion

* Giant Vinegaroon

* African Spurred Tortoise

* And more!

This is the perfect event to take children and family members of all ages to.

The museum is located at 21 Starling Avenue.

For more info see the Facebook event page here.