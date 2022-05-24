Countdown Begins For Rooster Walk 12 Music & Arts Festival In Martinsville, Virginia (May 26-29, 2022)

The countdown has begun for Rooster Walk 12, the Music and Art’s Festival that will be held in Martinsville, Virginia starting this Thursday and running through Sunday. Those are the dates of May 26-29, 2022. The event will be held on Pop’s Farm and the address is 675 Hobson Road in Axton. Over 500 people have said they are coming on the the Facebook event page and 874 say they are interested. This is going to be one of the biggest events for the area.

Here is the current lineup of bands and musicians who will be playing:

Grace Potter ⬩ Little Feat ⬩ Lettuce ⬩ Moon Taxi ⬩ BIG Something ⬩ Tab Benoit ⬩ Andy Frasco & The U.N. ⬩ The War and Treaty ⬩ Fruition ⬩ Sammy Rae Music & Friends ⬩ Brandon “Taz” Niederauer ⬩ Kendall Street Company ⬩ Ryan Montbleau ⬩ Yarn ⬩ Mountain Heart ⬩ The Nude Party ⬩ Mike and the Moonpies ⬩ Fireside Collective ⬩ Sol Driven Train ⬩ Crawford and Power ⬩ Daniel Donato ⬩ Los Colognes ⬩ Caitlin Krisco & The Broadcast ⬩ Dead Reckoning ⬩ Bid Daddy Love ⬩ TK & The Holy Know-Nothings ⬩ Isaac Haddon Organ Trio ⬩ Disco Risque ⬩ Sanctum Sully ⬩ The Wilson Springs Hotel ⬩ Striking Copper ⬩ Into The Fog ⬩ The Stews ⬩ The Tree of Forgiveness Band ⬩ Pumphouse Blues ⬩ TC Carter Band ⬩ Big Fat Gap ⬩ Goodfellers ⬩ After Jack ⬩ Jules & The Agreeables ⬩ McGee Family Band ⬩ DJ What?! ⬩ Pirates of the Piedmont

As the website for this event states, there will also be “magicians, drum circles, a giant slip’n’slide, jugglers (and more), beautiful on-site camping, great food and drink, or outdoor activities, there’s something for everyone at Rooster Walk this year!”

Tickets are required to attend and you get them through this link here.

To give you an idea of what you can expect, here is a video recap of Rooster Walk 11:

