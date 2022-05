Lobo Tiggre, of The Independent Speculator, claimed that the market selloff is not yet over, and that gold will do well. Tiggre spoke with David Lin, anchor and producer at Kitco News. “My concern about a near-term ‘waterfall event’ in the broader markets… is higher now than it has been since 2021,” said Tiggre. “I don’t want to be putting any more cash at risk right now… I sold everything.”