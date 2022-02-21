Video: The Hidden Gems Of Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem is North Carolina’s 5th largest city, and it has a lot going on. And the Youtube Channel Ganza Media just put out a comprehensive video exploring the hidden gems of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. According to the video description, “Lauren was born in Winston-Salem and actually, for both of us growing up, ‘Winston’ was the closest ‘big’ city. We did our shoe shopping, electronics shopping, visited for the local dog parks, etc in the city. (Funny enough, despite both being from the Piedmont region of NC, we actually met in Virginia…but that’s another story.) In this video, we focus mostly on the hidden gems in the city of Winston-Salem, as well as cover some of the history in the city. Overall, it’s a cool and underrated place that’s well worth a visit. The city really blew up due to the tobacco industry but now that tobacco use isn’t really ‘cool’ anymore, the city’s economy is diversifying. The population is diversifying as well and it’s really nice to see the city’s art scene and culture grow as time goes on.”

“Winston is located in the Piedmont Triad region of NC and that’s a pretty cool location. It’s pretty easy to access the mountains from the city and it’s only about 3.5-4 hours driving from the Atlantic Ocean. It’s also conveniently close to the cities of Greensboro and High Point, about 30 minutes away, or less. It’s around an hour to the larger cities of Charlotte and Durham. Additional facts that didn’t make the final cut of the video: Winston-Salem used to be the largest city in the state decades ago and was known for having one of the most beautiful airport terminal’s in the country, at the Smith-Reynolds Airport. It has stained glass windows and memorabilia about some of its famous passengers, including Joseph Stalin, Ava Gardner (NC native by the way), Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and supposedly Frank Sinatra. In the 1960’s, the airport was the busiest in the state. Since the decline of tobacco, it’s not even an international airport anymore and is mostly used for private and corporate use these days. For an international airport these days, you need to travel to nearby Greensboro, Charlotte, or Raleigh / Durham.”