Is It Too Risky Now To Buy Gold With The Rally In The Gold And Silver Price? (With Ike Iossif) – Mike Swanson

Gold and mining stocks are rallying and so is the price of silver and the SLV ETF. Is this making it too risky to buy gold now? To answer this question I talked with Ike Iossif of marketviews.tv. Ike shared with me his money flow indicators for the XAU mining stock index, which closely follows the GDX ETF. They are giving an interesting signal right now.
