Lee Vogler Talks Danville, Virginia With Jimmy Miller

Lee Vogler, Three-Term Danville, Virginia Councilman, joined Jerry Miller on The I Love CVille Show last week. The interview was posted up on Youtube. The I Love CVille Show airs live before a worldwide audience Monday – Friday from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm on The I Love CVille Network.

Jerry Miller is the founder and chairman of The Miller Organization LLC, a holding company for six vertically integrated yet financially independent subsidiaries, including VMV Brands, a full-service advertising, digital media, e-commerce and events agency located on the historic Charlottesville, Virginia Downtown Mall.

The Miller Organization is also the parent company of I Love CVille Real Estate LLC, which owns more than 19,300+ square feet of commercial and residential rental real estate across Virginia, including nearly 8,000 square feet in The Maclin Building, a prestigious Downtown Charlottesville landmark.