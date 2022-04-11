As Stock Market Rally Stalls It’s Time To Sell Laggards And Buy Gold and Silver And Mining Stocks – Mike Swanson

Two weeks ago we saw pops in stocks like AMC and HOOD, which both went up over 20% in a day, but last week the stock market meme momentum simply stalled out. Now what looks like an exciting rally looks like a simple bear market bounce. Either way, it is time to sell things lagging the market and get into things that are outperforming the S&P 500. It is commodities, gold, silver, and mining stocks that are now doing that. Take a look at my technical analysis charts in this video. My comments are not about stock market predictions, but stock market trend reality. The silver price is ready and so is the SLV ETF.

-Mike