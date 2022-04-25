General Contractor Chosen To Build Casino In Danville, Virginia

A general contractor was announced for the Caesars Virginia casino to be built in Danville, Virginia today. The contractor has built the Caesars casinos in Murphy, North Carolina and Baltimore, Maryland, among others. It also built the MGM National Harbor casino. The news came out in this press release:

Caesars Entertainment Announces Whiting-Turner as the General Contractor for Caesars Virginia

DANVILLE, VA. (April 25, 2022) – Caesars Entertainment has chosen Whiting-Turner as the general contractor to build Caesars Virginia, a $500 million resort, which will include 500 hotel rooms, a state-of-the-art casino floor, Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker® Room, new restaurant and entertainment offerings, and much more. Preliminary work has already begun on the site in Danville, and the appointment of Whiting-Turner is yet another exciting step forward in the completion of the resort. Whiting-Turner has also built Horseshoe Baltimore as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience Las Vegas, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe and more.

“Caesars Entertainment is thrilled to be working with Whiting-Turner to build Caesars Virginia,” said Robert Livingston, Senior Vice President of Development for Caesars Entertainment. “We are confident Whiting-Turner, and their proven record of success, will make for an incredible partner to build the world-class resort we’ve promised the City of Danville.”

Caesars Entertainment and Whiting-Turner are committed to finding highly-skilled individuals and sub-contractors from the local community to help build Caesars Virginia. Those interested in learning more about construction employment opportunities can log their information here or email CaesarsVA@whiting-turner.com.

Caesars Virginia plans include: