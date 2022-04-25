The Stock Market Bull Is Broken Down, But This Trend Is Going Up (The Best Trade And What Is Next) – Mike Swanson

Forget the stock market bull predictions. Ignore the crypto gurus talking virtual coins and the Cathie Wood, and her ilk, sinking ARKK technobabble videos and keep your eyes on the trends of the charts and align your trades and investments with them. Those charts show that the bull market is broken and also show us what trends are bullish now so we can figure out what to buy and invest in. Yes, silver and gold are still above their 200-day moving averages, but they are not the only things that are. We use technical analysis and stage analysis in this video to figure out how things are now likely to play out with the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and more.

In the last few minutes of the video I talk about a way anyone can help their portfolio in the next few years, in my opinion, by simply putting 20% of their money into 5 ETF’s,

-Mike Swanson