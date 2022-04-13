Why Those That Keep Saying Inflation Is Peaking Are Wrong Again (Stock Market News Today With CPI) – Mike Swanson

Tuesday morning we saw another massive record CPI print with an annualized inflation rate of 8.5%. Many stock market gurus and even CNBC talking heads came out and said that this is the peak of CPI inflation. That helped to spur some into buying stocks on the open, but these predictions like this being made just about every month in the past twelve months when it comes to the stock market news have been wrong over and over again. I explain why and show you how to know when inflation actually is peaking in this video update. Gold and silver prices meanwhile went up again.

-Mike