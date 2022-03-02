Danville, Virginia Named as Semi-Finalist for the Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA)

The City of Danville and the River District Association have been named a Semi-Finalist for the Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA). Danville is one of only eight communities across the country to receive this designation. Criteria for winning include: strength of the Main Street program in spurring community transformation, commitment to historic preservation, innovative programming, implementation of cross-sector partnerships, community outreach and stakeholder engagement, and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Winners will be announced on May 16th at the Main Street America’s Main Street Now Conference in Richmond, Virginia.

On Tuesday Danville city leaders announced this at an event filmed by River City TV.